Butterworth DJ has high hopes for new dance track

After five years in the music industry, Butterworth-born DJ Benzo believes his debut single Mzimba Wonke is the breakthrough he has been waiting for. Banele Sotomela, also known as DJ Benzo, released Mzimba Wonke , which featured popular actor and singer NaakMusiq, on digital platforms last week. Benzo’s five-year wait for a breakthrough in the industry should serve as a message to budding artists that nothing comes easy in life.

