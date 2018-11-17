Farm with a royal link

Beacon Bay farm still has trees planted by King George VI and his family

It’s a home fit for royalty – literally. On a visit to SA back in 1947, the British royal family – comprising of King George VI, his wife Queen Elizabeth and two daughters Princess Elizabeth plus Princess Margaret – visited the Beacon Bay farm now owned by Pacific Pool’s Mandy and Mike Godfrey. The farm, called Hluhluwe and situated in Quenera Drive, was once home to the famous Glenlyn Riding School used by East London's most affluent families.

