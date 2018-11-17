KWT eatery to make an impact

King William’s Town businessman Fanele Sonjica opened a new eatery, Phumlani Casual Dining, in the small town this week. Situated at the end of the main road, almost at the edge of town, the massive Victorian-styled corner house is the new spot for locals. The former Selbornian said he has hired two professional chefs, headed by Sipho Mondlane, who has a wealth of experience in the industry.

