The Velvet to close its doors

Current lease will not be renewed as years of failure to upkeep and maintain building takes a heavy toll

The Velvet Jazz Lounge, currently situated in the East London Harbour’s Latimer’s Landing building, will not be renewing its lease at the end of January 2019, leaving the once lively hub a vacant shell of what it used to be. Alfredo Naidoo, founder and owner of the Velvet Jazz Lounge, said that he is not willing to stay in the current premises due to years of a lack of upkeep and maintenance to the building and surrounding area.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.