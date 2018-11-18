Coffee on the go is a first for Gonubie

East London Biker Church ministers Elzari and Lee Cronje set aside their helmets and donned a pair of aprons to open the city’s first drive-through coffee shop this week.

Situated in Gonubie Mall, patrons are able to get their much-needed cup of java on their way to work or when making the daily school run, without having to switch off their car. Serving an assortment of coffee to suit several tastes, the hot beverages are served in funky looking spill-proof cups. Smoothies are also on offer.

