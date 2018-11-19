Fort Hare student given wings with new motorised wheelchair
A first-year social work student at the University of Fort Hare, who was diagnosed with neuromylitis optica in 2014 was given a brand new motorised wheelchair from Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle on Friday. Siyamthanda Soldaat, 23, fought back tears when Masualle gave her the wheelchair at a youth funding, training, opportunities and programmes breakfast with Daily Dispatch editor Sibusiso Ngalwa at the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.