Fort Hare student given wings with new motorised wheelchair

A first-year social work student at the University of Fort Hare, who was diagnosed with neuromylitis optica in 2014 was given a brand new motorised wheelchair from Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle on Friday. Siyamthanda Soldaat, 23, fought back tears when Masualle gave her the wheelchair at a youth funding, training, opportunities and programmes breakfast with Daily Dispatch editor Sibusiso Ngalwa at the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.