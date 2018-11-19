Robbie Malinga Jnr: I’m an important people who always needs to be protected

Robbie Malinga Jnr stepped into the spotlight earlier this year following his father’s death and told TshisaLIVE that life has become so hectic he now rolls around with bodyguards.

Robbie showed up at the Feather Awards in Johannesburg with two big guys on either side of him.

Mr “It’s too much” didn’t even hold a microphone when approached for comment‚ making one of his security team hold the mic. On occasion he even got the man to relay questions and messages for him.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the event‚ Robbie said he hired the men because he was a VIP and needed protection.

“I always have bodyguards. I am an important person who always needs to be protected.”