It's no wonder the Style Awards are held on Sunday‚ because everyone really brings out the outfits reserved for special occasions only‚ kinda like that china your mom only brings out on Christmas!

While Mzansi celebrities often find themselves on the wrong side of the fashion police‚ the people awarded by the 2018 style awards were rewarded for being consistently stylish.

The announcement of the winners was made a while back and include DJ Zinhle‚ Nandi Madida and her hubby Zakes Bantwini among others‚ the ceremony was held on Sunday!

Here are some of our faves.

Ayanda Thabethe had to come all the way through with a white (and sheer) lil number. The presenter also won the award for most stylish female at the Feathers last week.