Gym training comes to the streets of Mthatha

Mandela Museum, Umtata Health Club in fitness collaboration

The usually bustling Owen Street in the Mthatha was transformed into the city’s first ever public gym in an effort to get residents fit and healthy. For two hours on Saturday morning, more than 60 people shed sweat and a few calories with a number of physical activities outside the Bhunga building.

