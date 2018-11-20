Khanyi Mbau has always been about two things: Extending her brand and making guap.

So‚ when she told TshisaLIVE that she would be launching her own brand of gin‚ it made sense.

The personality has done just about everything else in the industry: Soapies‚ radio‚ reality show. You name it and Khanyi has put her unique Mbau stamp on it.

Although details about the gin are still unclear‚ TshisaLIVE understands that it will launch on December 1.

It is called 'I Am Khanyi - Millenial Shimmer Gin' and is in a pink bottle with gold labelling.

Yeah‚ there it had to be some shimmer for the Queen of Bling.