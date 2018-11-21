Dispatch Fun Run reaches out to disabled

The Sweethearts Foundation, well known for giving the gift of movement in the form of a wheelchair for the disadvantaged, will be the beneficiary of this year’s Spar Daily Dispatch Summer Fun Run.

The foundation does its good deeds through recycling bread tags and bottle tops in exchange for a wheelchair.

With the family fun-orientated run on Sunday in East London, the Dispatch, Spar and PnA stationers encourage everybody to enter the 40th 2018 Summer Fun Run and Walk.

The walk also focuses on being environmentally friendly by recycling waste and reducing the use of plastic bags at the Orient pools.

Tickets for adults cost R65 and for children under 16 years of age, R30.

With each ticket, R10 will go towards the foundation to help towards the donation of wheelchairs.

The Fun Run partners were inspired by the Sweethearts Foundation’s recycling method they use to get a wheelchair, said SPAR's purchasing manager Alan Stapleton.

“We are also a part of the stop plastic campaign in SPAR stores. Working with them made more sense as we were trying to link with other units that are creating plastic awareness.”

An estimated 2,000 entries are expected for both the 4km and 8km race which starts at the Orient Pools on the Esplanade.

Daily Dispatch marketing manager Jennilee Peremore invited everyone to make a difference in someone’s life by entering.

“If you haven’t entered yet, don’t miss out.

“It is going to be an amazing event, a day to remember,” she said.

Tickets are available for sale until Friday at Total Sports, SPAR and PnA stationers in Old Transkei Road.

Team entries for a minimum of 10 people get a discount when buying the tickets in bulk.

Registration is on Friday from 10am to 6pm and on Saturday from 10am to 2pm at Nutting Hall, Stirling Galway Road. The race starts at 9am on Sunday.