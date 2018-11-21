R1m prizes up for grabs at the Berlin
Winner of premier horse- race will drive off with Toyota Hilux bakkie
One winner at the much-anticipated Berlin November will go to the event on a horse and come home driving a brand new bakkie. Berlin November founder Luthando Bara made the announcement at Buffalo Toyota in Beacon Bay on Tuesday. Adding extra incentive and excitement to this weekend’s race is now a Toyota Hilux single cab bakkie worth a quarter of a million rands as the prize for the new main category called umhambo.
