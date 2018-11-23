Top actor stages big comeback
Maqashalala puts God first after ending woes, launches own TV series
“Our industry comes with a lot of challenges. If you are not grounded, connected, strongly rooted in your source, which for me personally is God, then you will be tossed around.” This is the wisdom of KwaBhaca-born (formerly Mount Frere) Noxolo Maqashalala, who many will remember for her lead role as Viwe in the 2003 SABC1 youth drama series Tsha Tsha.
