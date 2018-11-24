Colourful rocks to inspire city

Mother-daughter trio have novel scheme to brighten people’s lives and spread a little love among community

Attempting to add some colour and delight to East London, Bernadette Meaker and her two daughters, Ingrid Meaker-Dewing and Faye Meaker-Saunders have started the East London Rocks community art project. Inspired by a similar project in Cape Town, the three women decorate and paint small rocks, which have been hidden all over East London.

