Plant hobby flourishes

Avid gardener has about 600 different species of succulents and cacti

It was a small flat in Pretoria which was home to Hardie Smith’s first few succulents, with makeshift shelves in his passage serving as the perfect display cabinet. The year was 1963 and Smith was tentatively exploring his love of plants. Transferred all over the country for work, Smith said his collection began to grow as he got to see different species of the miniature potted plants on his travels.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.