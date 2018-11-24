Plant hobby flourishes
Avid gardener has about 600 different species of succulents and cacti
It was a small flat in Pretoria which was home to Hardie Smith’s first few succulents, with makeshift shelves in his passage serving as the perfect display cabinet. The year was 1963 and Smith was tentatively exploring his love of plants. Transferred all over the country for work, Smith said his collection began to grow as he got to see different species of the miniature potted plants on his travels.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.