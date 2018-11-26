PHOTO GALLERY | Quiet Berlin buzzes with racing event
The quiet town of Berlin was transformed into a vibrant venue featuring live music, celebrity guests, good food and models strutting the runway in the latest summer fashion. Thousands of spectators flocked to the town for the fifth annual Berlin November horse-race event on Saturday. Several marquees were set up on the grounds, with each providing VIP experiences for its guests.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.