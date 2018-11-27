With just four sleeps until the highly-anticipated Global Citizen Festival on Saturday‚ Beyoncé fever has gripped Mzansi.

The annual music festival‚ which boasts a star-studded lineup is set to take place at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for the first time since it was started.

The lineup includes Beyoncé‚ Jay-Z‚ Usher‚ Pharrell Williams‚ Ed Sheeran‚ WizKid and Chris Martin. Local acts and celebrities such as Cassper Nyovest‚ Sho Madjozi‚ Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Mbatha will also be a part of the programme.

Excitement ahead of the festival has steadily been mounting on social media with speculation that Queen Bey had already touched down rife.

While there has been no official word from organisers of the festival on Bey or any other of international artists' arrival‚ fans have been tracking her team.

According to The Backroom Bey's entire team of dancers‚ stylists and security personnel had arrived in the country.