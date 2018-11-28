Unpacking the rich history of EL racing

Book takes readers on a trip through the history of Grand Prix in SA

A book about East London’s Grand Prix history sold out at its low-key launch at the track this past weekend. Former East Londoner Glenn Hollands’ new book, Off The Circuit: A South African Town Makes Grand Prix History. How the First Grand Prix Outside Europe was raced in East London created a small sensation in an obscure corner of the food court at the track.