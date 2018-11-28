Unpacking the rich history of EL racing
Book takes readers on a trip through the history of Grand Prix in SA
A book about East London’s Grand Prix history sold out at its low-key launch at the track this past weekend. Former East Londoner Glenn Hollands’ new book, Off The Circuit: A South African Town Makes Grand Prix History. How the First Grand Prix Outside Europe was raced in East London created a small sensation in an obscure corner of the food court at the track.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.