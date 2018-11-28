Vegetarian dishes satisfy the palate

According to restaurant owners, for many East London residents, meat-free meals are in huge demand

PREMIUM

Hungry for a sandwich? Then imagine this: humus, slow roasted butternut medallions, a touch of basil pesto, a peppering of feta cheese topped with ginger marmalade and a smattering of chilli flakes on toasted rye bread. Or how about a grilled zucchini and eggplant bake served with a broccoli purée or dining on juicy roasted lentils and red pepper balls served with a side of vegetables of your choice? If you're anything like me, you'll agree the one thing missing is a thick, juicy, aged steak or...