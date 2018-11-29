13 international yachts in port

Vessels include 11 yachts taking part in the annual transatlantic Arc

Californian-born Matt Ray, who has been circumnavigating the world since 2016, is one of the many crew members of 13 international yachts that docked at the East London harbour this week. Ray has worked on five yachts and has visited hundreds of harbours in more than 20 countries, and has now added SA’s only river port to his list.