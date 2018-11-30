Lifestyle

Fashion on the go at Buyel’Ekhaya

Eastern Cape designers get shot at the limelight

By Madeleine Chaput - 30 November 2018

Aiming to turn East London into a cultural mecca, the Buyel’Ekhaya festival not only supports and showcases musicians, but has for the last few years also given established and aspiring fashion designers a platform during the festival.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Steve Tshwete Games underway in BCM
Trash bags dumped in front of BCM municipal office
X