Twitter cancels Ntsiki Mazwai after she said people 'deserved to be robbed' at Global Citizen Festival

Ntsiki Mazwai has once again landed on the Twitter trends list after she tweeted that the masses of people who were robbed‚ assaulted and hurt after attending the Global Citizen Festival‚ deserved everything that happened to them. Festival goers found themselves stranded and vulnerable to criminals outside the FNB Stadium after the concert‚ which attracted over 70‚000 people on Sunday‚ December 2.