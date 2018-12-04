Beauty determined to break stereotype

Pageant winner brings new-found confidence to inspire youth to dream

Growing up, Sinovuyo Buzwayo was told that curvy girls couldn’t enter beauty pageants and she believed this. In 2016, she pulled out of a pageant as the 20-year-old lacked confidence and had low self-esteem. However, the Libode-born youth from Goss Mafini village, a second-year law student at Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha, was crowned as the Miss OR Tambo young women pageant winner on Friday.