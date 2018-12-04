Enthusiasts invited to watch East London artists in action

Bright colours, realistic landscapes and abstract portraits on multisize canvases adorn the newly-opened Passion for Art Gallery at King’s Mall as part of a lively exhibition by eight local artists. Showing off what it truly means to have a passion for art, the artists are not only displaying and selling their finished pieces at the exhibition, but also tempting visitors to get lost in the brush strokes, colour palettes and techniques of their trade.