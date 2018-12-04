Enthusiasts invited to watch East London artists in action
Bright colours, realistic landscapes and abstract portraits on multisize canvases adorn the newly-opened Passion for Art Gallery at King’s Mall as part of a lively exhibition by eight local artists. Showing off what it truly means to have a passion for art, the artists are not only displaying and selling their finished pieces at the exhibition, but also tempting visitors to get lost in the brush strokes, colour palettes and techniques of their trade.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.