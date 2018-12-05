East Cape pupils excel in coding competition
Winners had limited instruction but got the gist immediately
Two pupils from the Eastern Cape reigned at this year’s Tanks national computer hackathon competition in Johannesburg. Mihlali Ngudle, in Grade 6 at Nokwanda Primary School and Lisakhanya Nukwa, in Grade 9 at Sixishe Secondary, took the number one spots in their respective grade categories, with Ngudle being the overall winner.
