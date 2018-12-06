DJ Zwesta back with new offering
East London house DJ Zwesta’s new house track Rafiki, which was released last month, is already receiving major airplay. The track features Germany-based songstress Nkwali and is sung in both Swahili and IsiZulu. DJ Zwesta says he has been able to reach a larger crowd with his song playing in other African countries such as Kenya and Burundi.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.