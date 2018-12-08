Celebrating coelacanth find 80 years ago
December 22 2018 marks 80 years since the discovery of the prehistoric fish, the coelacanth, off the coast of East London – and to celebrate, museum scientist Kevin Cole will be giving a talk on Saturday recounting the history and the tale of one of the most amazing scientific discoveries. From never-before-seen videos of Captain Hendrick Goosen to Marjorie Courtenay Latimer’s and JLB Smith’s accounts, visitors can expect to see and hear the story being told by some of the biggest roleplayers i...
