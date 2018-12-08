Poor plans do not fly

Make sure you’ve ticked off do-and-don’ts checklist to prevent your travels from crash-landing into a sorry heap

The plane tickets are booked, bags packed and the call of your dream holiday loudly beckons on the horizon, much like the call of a seagull but – just as you tick off the last item on your long to-do list before you jet off – you’re hit by sudden thoughts of all that could go wrong.