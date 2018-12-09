Craft beer industry takes off

Brewmasters in EL surrounds have fans on the hop for favourite brew

PREMIUM

Three out of the 200 craft breweries in South Africa are to be found in East London and along the coast east and west of the city, but they are bold and fulsome. The Daily Dispatch tested and toasted these great local destinations for a festive season visit. The three have one thing in common; great beer, lovingly brewed by enthusiastic brewers who delight in their craft.