Campaign to boost EC choral heritage

Competition seeks to bring unity and uncover new talent

The Eastern Cape government is mounting a strong campaign to restore unity in the fragmented choral music sphere. The provincial OR Tambo Annual Choir Festival held at the Buffalo City TVET College in Mdantsane on the weekend saw the Eastern Cape Choral Music Association (ECCMA) partnering with the department of sport, recreation, arts & culture (Dsrac).