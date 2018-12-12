Elderly shown love at Christmas party

Retired teacher Victoria Komana’s reaction to witnessing the loneliness of the elderly in the small town of Alice 16 years ago was to organise a Christmas party for them. “After we hosted this first Christmas party pensioners asked me to host it for them again. The party was so well-received that it led to me opening a day centre especially for them,” said Komana at this year’s Christmas party held on Tuesday.