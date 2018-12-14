Stay alive with these long-distance driving tips

As we head into the holiday season, when many people are driving long distances to spend time with friends and family, many motorists may be undertaking the trip alone or be the only driver in the car.

Without the help of passengers or co-drivers, solo motorists face more than the usual challenges.

Managing director of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert, said without other drivers to fall back on, avoiding fatigue was important.

"The general rule is that for every two hours of driving, you should have 15 minutes of rest. If, however, you experience more fatigue than 15 minutes can combat, rather consider stopping for longer. Eat something nutritious and stretch your legs before leaving again.

"Avoid caffeine or foods high in sugar, or unhealthy fats, as your energy levels will soon crash."

These are the other tips to follow if you are a solo driver this holiday period.