Movie magic dance showcase
Dynamic Dance Academy to get feet tapping to popular movie soundtracks
For almost two weeks now, Dynamic Dance Academy students have been practising their belly-dancing body-rolls and gumboot tapping technique to give East London audiences a spectacular showcase at the Guild Theatre next week. The Movies in Motion show will be staged on Monday and Tuesday. Incorporating various dance styles such as rock ‘n’ roll, contemporary, burlesque, pantsula, spanish, hip-hop and much more, each piece will be danced to a song from a different movie soundtrack with the show ta...
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.