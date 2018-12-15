Movie magic dance showcase

Dynamic Dance Academy to get feet tapping to popular movie soundtracks

For almost two weeks now, Dynamic Dance Academy students have been practising their belly-dancing body-rolls and gumboot tapping technique to give East London audiences a spectacular showcase at the Guild Theatre next week. The Movies in Motion show will be staged on Monday and Tuesday. Incorporating various dance styles such as rock ‘n’ roll, contemporary, burlesque, pantsula, spanish, hip-hop and much more, each piece will be danced to a song from a different movie soundtrack with the show ta...