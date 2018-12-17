Christmas kicks off in EL with big music show
Thousands of music lovers descended on Buffalo City Cricket Stadium on Sunday to attend the much-anticipated 10th anniversary of the Buyel’Ekhaya Pan African Music Show. By 2pm traffic in and around the stadium was at a complete standstill as hordes of motorists tried to find parking amid pedestrians toting camp chairs and cooler boxes.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.