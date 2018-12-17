New twins’ names revealed at Mvezo

Nkosi Mandla Mandela‚ Nelson Mandela’s oldest grandchild‚ and his wife Rabia have revealed the names of their twin babies born in Cape Town earlier this month. This was done after a traditional introduction and welcoming ceremony at Mvezo Komkhulu. The Mandelas have named their son Mntanenkosi Rolihlahla Hakeem Mandela and their daughter Nkosazana Nonhlanhla Hannah Mandela.