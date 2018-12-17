New twins’ names revealed at Mvezo
Nkosi Mandla Mandela‚ Nelson Mandela’s oldest grandchild‚ and his wife Rabia have revealed the names of their twin babies born in Cape Town earlier this month. This was done after a traditional introduction and welcoming ceremony at Mvezo Komkhulu. The Mandelas have named their son Mntanenkosi Rolihlahla Hakeem Mandela and their daughter Nkosazana Nonhlanhla Hannah Mandela.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.