Royal union beacon of hope for unity
Hopes ran high that the union of King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko and AbaThembu Princess Khusela Diko would strengthen ties between the AmaBhaca and AbaThembu. Khusela Diko is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson. The two-day African royal wedding started on Friday at Qokolweni, Khusela’s home, and moved to the Elundzini Great Place at Ncutheni village in KwaBhaca on Saturday.
