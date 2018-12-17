WATCH | Buyel’Ekhaya fashion show lights up EL mall

Young designers show what they are capable of at Hemingways event

High-end fashion, cutting edge designs, artistry and creativity were on full display at the third edition of the annual Buyel’Ekhaya fashion show at Hemingways Mall on Friday. While the garments of established designers such as Sonwabile Ndamase, Linda Sithole, Joyce Chimanye and Gert-Johan Coetzee were much anticipated by audiences, five young emerging Eastern Cape designers were the stars of the show.