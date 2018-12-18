Retired nurse reaches 100
A 100-year-old woman in Healdtown, Fort Beaufort, thanked God for her long life as she celebrated the rare milestone on Tuesday. Ntombizodwa Betrice Nyati marked her birthday with family and friends in a centenary celebration held at her home. The retired nurse said she had lived to see a lot of things and thanked God for her long life.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.