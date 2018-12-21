3 money moves Bonang Matheba is already cooking up for 2019!

When they said busy as a bee, they were talking about Mo'ghel

While we are here living our best #KeDezemberBoss lives, Bonang Matheba is ouchea securing the bag for 2019 and she’s making some dope money moves.

It’s not like she’s not “decembering” like the rest of the nation. In fact, she’s been burning up the social media streets with her bikini snaps and pink drinks.

However, in the middle of all that mo’ghel hasn’t been sleeping on her money and just in this week she’s let the B Force in on three things she’s got on lock down come 2019.

Meet Bonang the film star!

Bonang is going to feature in a documentary called Public figure that will air in 2019. Produced by Brian Corso, the film will look at the psychological effects of social media.

Being Bonang season three is just about ready!

When Bonang said “wherever the wind blows mo’ghel gwa iwa…” that wind blew her right into season three of her reality show. Despite initially being a skeptical about the show, it looks like B has mastered the art of sharing enough to give fans season number three.

And you better start saving for her upcoming lingerie range, it looks like flames!

Bonang already has Valentine’s Day in mind and is working on a new lingerie range for the occasion. B is giving your bae a chance to skip the usual flowers and chocolate in 2019 and skip straight to the more lacy and sexy stuff.

As for the rest of us, well, we still deciding who will take song of the year okay. Let us be. 2018 has been a decade and a half! Allow!

*pours an Olivia Pope glass of wine*