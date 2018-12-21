A beach in Pretoria? Only if you have R600k to spare

One of South Africa’s largest property companies has invested in a R4.2bn residential development in Pretoria that boasts its own giant private beach.

The Blyde at Riverwalk Estate in Pretoria East, Gauteng, has a 1.5ha lagoon, complete with beach sand. The lagoon, created by Chilean company Crystal Lagoons, is part of the development by Balwin Properties.

The catch? You have to live there to swim in it.

Balwin Properties spokesperson Lisa Sinclair said the beach would not be open to the public in December 2018.

"It’s all about exclusivity. The idea is to have a resort feel to the property. Imagine if everyone was allowed in, it would go downhill very fast. You don’t go to Club Med to sit with everyone else."