'She visits me in my dreams' - Zoleka Mandela on the loss of Ma Winnie

She said that it was a journey, but she told fans that Ma Winnie visited her in her dreams.

"I'm not crying today or feeling like wanting to die without her. She paid me a visit again and in my dreams you guys to tell me who she's with! I miss my gran aka my Fitbit buddy every day (between each tick of a clock) but it sure feels great knowing that I can still smile or laugh whilst thinking about her and that when I ask her to show me that she's around, she does exactly that, even if it's in her own time."

Zoleka ended the year with the news that she was pregnant. She mentioned her granny when she told fans her big news.

"Darling, you're pulling a caravan. That is what my day one used to say about my big booty."