'She visits me in my dreams' - Zoleka Mandela on the loss of Ma Winnie
2018 has seen loss and new life for Zoleka Mandela.
In 2018 Zoleka Mandela lost her day-one and after taking a few months out of the limelight, Zoleka returned to social media to speak about how the loss of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela affected her.
"I'm going to miss how she always lied to me about having had enough sleep, only for me to see on her Fitbit dashboard (that tracks her sleep pattern) that she barely slept. I never got much sleep whenever I spent the night with her because she would talk so much that I would fall asleep and she'd still be talking in between the times that she dozed off herself," she said.
She said that it was a journey, but she told fans that Ma Winnie visited her in her dreams.
"I'm not crying today or feeling like wanting to die without her. She paid me a visit again and in my dreams you guys to tell me who she's with! I miss my gran aka my Fitbit buddy every day (between each tick of a clock) but it sure feels great knowing that I can still smile or laugh whilst thinking about her and that when I ask her to show me that she's around, she does exactly that, even if it's in her own time."
Zoleka ended the year with the news that she was pregnant. She mentioned her granny when she told fans her big news.
"Darling, you're pulling a caravan. That is what my day one used to say about my big booty."
Since she announced the news, she happily shared images of her growing body.