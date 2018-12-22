Inmates will welcome a festive visit
Prison bosses have urged people to visit their loved ones behind bars in an effort to curb suicide attempts over the Christmas period.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.