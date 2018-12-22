Time to turn the tables

Suggestions to have your Christmas lunch looking really cool and elegant

Save the red and white for Valentine’s Day and try something different for your Christmas table this year. Karen Heuer, manager of Lush Events Planner and a florist by trade, does a modern table set-up as aesthetically pleasing to the eye as your Christmas lunch will hopefully be. Playing with hues of blue, white and dusky pink set against a floral backdrop as the main theme of the table setting, Heuer creates a look which is both simple yet undeniably elegant.