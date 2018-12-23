Surf-loving Santa a gift that keeps on giving – for others
Cunningham gives of his time to cheer up Down Syndrome community
What’s going on inside your head Santa? Santa the myth – a big, rotund father-figure with a face full of curly white beard and red hat and pom-pom jauntily perched on his head.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.