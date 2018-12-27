EC welcomes record number of Christmas babies
Christmas Day marked the arrival of 275 new daughters and sons in Eastern Cape government hospitals, making this a record breaking year for Christmas births. This figure tops the 151 births recorded in the province’s government hospitals in 2017. As it stands, the province’s figures are the highest in the country too, followed by the Western Cape at 76 births.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.