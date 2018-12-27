Tips on how to keep your cool with visiting relatives at Christmas time
For some it’s about sleeping in, frenzied shopping trips to overcrowded malls, a food overload and boozy days next to the pool – but for others the festive season is a time of great emotional turmoil. This is not the case just for the lonely. It’s very often those with relatives who experience the most stress during the festive season.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.