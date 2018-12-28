Meet East London’s young chess maestro

Stirling’s Grade 3 pupil Driffield,8, flies flag high at SA championships

At only eight years old, a young East London boy has made a name for himself as a chess maestro. Gary Driffield, who will move up to Grade 3 at Stirling Primary next year, solidified his skill for chess when he competed in the annual South African Junior Chess Championships (SAJCC) held in Johannesburg from 16 to 24 December, and came out top of his category with six wins out of seven games.