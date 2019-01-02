Singer Ringo comes out in support of jailed king

Legendary muso calls for release of Dalindyebo, asks Ramaphosa to act

Legendary afro pop singer Ringo Madlingozi has joined a chorus of voices calling for the release of jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo. Madlingozi said jailing a sitting monarch would never be dared in Britain, any other country or even in KwaZulu-Natal. The singer recently mesmerised revellers during the second annual Xhosa carnival held at AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu’s Nqadu Great Place.