Singer Ringo comes out in support of jailed king
Legendary muso calls for release of Dalindyebo, asks Ramaphosa to act
Legendary afro pop singer Ringo Madlingozi has joined a chorus of voices calling for the release of jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo. Madlingozi said jailing a sitting monarch would never be dared in Britain, any other country or even in KwaZulu-Natal. The singer recently mesmerised revellers during the second annual Xhosa carnival held at AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu’s Nqadu Great Place.
