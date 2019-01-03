Kids’ heart specialist back home
Dr Masonwabe Makrexeni, Mthatha’s first resident heart specialist, says that returning home is not for the faint-hearted.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.