Rare tropical fish caught off EL
Long journey from home waters is evidence of impact of climate change
A rare fish caught off the East Coast on December 27 has been identified as a three-toothed puffer fish (Triodon macropterus).
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.